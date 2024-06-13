Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,337 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 146,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

