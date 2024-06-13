Empire State Realty OP, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

