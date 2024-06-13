Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $18.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 10,490 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $792.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Stories

