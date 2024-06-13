EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the May 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 341,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 million, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.81. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

