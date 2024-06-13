Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Endesa Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 23,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.