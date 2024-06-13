Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1914 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Endesa Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 23,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Endesa has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.06.
Endesa Company Profile
