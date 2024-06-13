Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Bought by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Energy Fuels comprises about 1.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Energy Fuels worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 304,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050 in the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

NYSE UUUU traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 739,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.00 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

