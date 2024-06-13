Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

ELVN stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Enliven Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $48,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,171 shares of company stock worth $28,682,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

