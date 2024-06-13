Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.