Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Enstar Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 5,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

