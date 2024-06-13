EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $128.30 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000792 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001222 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,127,540,931 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.