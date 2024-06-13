Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 13th (ADEN, BLN, CPLF, CWB, DOL, DUOL, HAI, MSFT, MSTR, XNCR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 13th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) was given a C$51.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.50 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a tender rating. CIBC currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.00.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$52.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$128.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$132.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL). They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $475.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR). They issued an outperform rating and a $2,890.00 price target on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

