Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.98. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.