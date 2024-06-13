Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.41.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.