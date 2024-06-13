ERC20 Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $149.32 million and approximately $24,366.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010442 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,674.81 or 0.99978093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012520 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004936 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00090142 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.16679195 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $227.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

