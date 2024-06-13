ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Position Trimmed by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings in ESH Acquisition were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESHA. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in ESH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kim LLC raised its stake in ESH Acquisition by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

ESH Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,319. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

ESH Acquisition Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.