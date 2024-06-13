Ethena Staked USDe Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $30.71 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,480,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,477,668,982.143129. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07889107 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $25,968,465.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

