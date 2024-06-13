Ethereum Price Hits $3,465.03 (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,465.03 or 0.05174327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $416.33 billion and approximately $17.18 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00047280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,152,590 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

