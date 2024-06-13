EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 71,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 49,798 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.79.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
