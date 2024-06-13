EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 71,743 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 49,798 shares.The stock last traded at $4.70 and had previously closed at $4.79.

EVE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

About EVE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EVE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

