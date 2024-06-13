Evercore ISI Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $300.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $370.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $266.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

