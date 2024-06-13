Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,600,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,636 shares of company stock worth $18,176,366 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Confluent by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 82.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after purchasing an additional 824,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Confluent by 241.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

