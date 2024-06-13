Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the May 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Exicure Trading Down 4.0 %

Exicure stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 11,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,696. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

