Extra Space Storage Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EXR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.