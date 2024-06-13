Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,923 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.94. 2,989,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,021,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $433.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

