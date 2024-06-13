Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.31 and last traded at $112.37. 2,583,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,106,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $437.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.