Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 8.4%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 195,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 252,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Falco Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$65.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.