Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000,000 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the May 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 54,888,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,295,922. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

