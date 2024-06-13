Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 5.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 29,304,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 106,076,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $218.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.82.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

