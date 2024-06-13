FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton Sells 651 Shares

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 651 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $12,141.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FARO Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

FARO stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,175. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

