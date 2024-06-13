Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P lowered its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.03 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.