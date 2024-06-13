FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Purchases $25,883.91 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) insider Deyaa Adib acquired 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,083.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ FGEN remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FibroGen

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,724,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 1,047,380 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,472.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 165,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.