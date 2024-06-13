Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.22

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.22 and last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 52828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.09.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.55.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

