FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FXCNY remained flat at $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

