FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Short Interest Update

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
FIH Mobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FXCNY remained flat at $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. FIH Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
About FIH Mobile
