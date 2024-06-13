Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 24,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $226.81. 2,116,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,475. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

