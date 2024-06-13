Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,813 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 107,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

