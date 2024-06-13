Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,906 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 154.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 290,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $76,633,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.71. The company has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.