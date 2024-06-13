Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.66 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.8% of Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,005. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

