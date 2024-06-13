Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $412,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 184,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,254.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,774 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

