Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (BATS:PSFO)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (BATS:PSFO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSFO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.55.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (PSFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFO was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

