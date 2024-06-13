Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Separately, Swan Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120,717 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSFJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 3,630 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

