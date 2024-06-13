Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 94,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PMAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 21,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $733.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

