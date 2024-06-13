Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 32,622 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMOP. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HMOP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,658. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

