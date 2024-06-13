Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Buys 114 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 171,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,563. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

