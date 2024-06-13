Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 4.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,850. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

