Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.70. 12,473,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,274,267. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

