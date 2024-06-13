Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776,348 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 1,564,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,307. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

