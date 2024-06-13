Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 8.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 1.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $54,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $78.44. 71,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,639. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

