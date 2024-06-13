Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 2,830 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 81,136 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 195,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,143. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

