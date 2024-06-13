First County Bank CT Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First County Bank CT grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,234,000 after purchasing an additional 442,304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 686,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 439,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 926.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 331,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,149,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.