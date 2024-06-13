First County Bank CT Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First County Bank CT lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $168.42. The company had a trading volume of 178,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,476. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.