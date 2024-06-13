First County Bank CT Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First County Bank CT lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Tesla were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.47. The company had a trading volume of 118,390,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,933,445. The stock has a market cap of $581.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.18.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

